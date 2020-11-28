Purdue University Area 5 Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension educators will host an Area 5 Private Applicator Recertification Program on Dec. 15 through the Zoom videoconferencing app.
Topics of discussion from 9 to 11 a.m. EST will include:
• Office of the Indiana State Chemist Update by Trish Dunn, OISC fertilizer contaminant specialist
• Indiana Field Crop Disease Update by Dr. Darcy Telenko, Purdue University field crop pathologist and Extension specialist
Cost for the virtual PARP program is $15, which includes education credits for Indiana Private Applicators or Indiana Commercial Applicators (Categories 1, 11, 14 and RT); or $30 for both.
Register by Dec. 13 at http://bit.ly/Area5PARP. To register for free, with no PARP/CCH education credits, contact Brooke Stefancik at bstefan@purdue.edu.
