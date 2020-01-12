All producers, landowners, or interested stakeholders who want to learn more about the 2018 Farm Bill, and the outlook for 2020 agriculture, can participate in the Purdue Extension-Parke County Annual Ag Outlook Breakfast on Jan. 24 in the Parke County Extension office at 1472 N. U.S. 41 in Rockville.
The annual Ag Outlook Breakfast in Parke County brings experts to the local level to help producers and landowners make decisions on their farms and operations.
Purdue University’s Dr. Michael Langemeier, professor of Agricultural Economics, will speak on the Farm Bill and an outlook on 2020. A presentation by Parke-Vermillion FSA Staff on program updates, and yield updates will follow. Breakfast will be provided by sponsor First Financial Bank.
Space is limited and registration is due by Jan. 20. RSVP by contacting the Parke County Extension office. For details, contact Kurt Lanzone at klanzone@purdue.edu or 765-569-3176.
