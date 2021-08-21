Purdue Extension in Vermillion, Parke and Sullivan counties will host “A Matter of Balance” class for eight weeks beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24.
The free classes, led by trained facilitators, will meet from 10 a.m. to noon each week in the Vigo County YMCA, 951 Dresser Drive in Terre Haute.
Persons interested can sign-up by calling the Purdue Extension-Vermillion County office at 765-492-5332, Purdue Extension-Parke County at 765-569-3176, or Purdue Extension-Sullivan County at 812-268-4332.
Advance registration is required. Current CDC guidelines will be followed.
“A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls” acknowledges the risk of falling but emphasizes practical coping strategies to reduce this concern and remain active and independent.
During the class, participants learn to:
• View falls and fear of falling as controllable
• Set realistic goals for increasing activity
• Find ways to change the environment to reduce fall risk factors
• Learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance
Falling is not a natural part of aging and can be avoided by assessing your risk factors and making changes to your environment.
Individuals should attend A Matter of Balance if they:
• are concerned about falls
• have had a fall in the past
• restrict activities because of concerns about falling
• are interested in improving flexibility, balance and strength
For more information contact Lori Bouslog, Vermillion County Health and Human Sciences educator, at lbouslog@purdue.edu or 765-492-5332.
