The Wabash Valley Audubon Society will host Mike Sacopulos, Publisher of Bird Watcher’s Digest magazine, as he presents, “Imprimatur! The History of Bird Watcher’s Digest” at 6:30 p.m. May 17 at the Dobbs Memorial Park Nature Center.
Sacopulos will discuss the magazine’s 45+ year history and its current focus. He will tell how the artists, columnists and advertisers come together every 60 days to produce a national birding magazine.
All members and non-members are invited to this free program. In addition, all are invited to bring their picnic dinner to the Nature Center’s amphitheater to network with and learn more about WVAS starting at 5 p.m.
The Wabash Valley Audubon Society serves Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties. To learn more about the Wabash Valley Audubon Society like their Facebook page or visit their website at www.wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org.
Dobbs Park is located at 5170 East Poplar St., Terre Haute.
