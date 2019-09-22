Providence Food Pantry to celebrate 25 years

Today Providence Food Pantry, a ministry of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods will celebrate 25 years of loving service to residents in the West Terre Haute area.
Persons of all faith traditions are invited to the pantry, located at 701 W. National Ave., West Terre Haute, from 2 to 4 p.m., for an open house. All are invited to come and see what pantry director Sister Joseph Fillenwarth said “what the West Terre Haute community is providing for those needing a helping hand at this time.”
Sister Joseph said the pantry served more than 4,000 families and 16,000 individuals in 2018.
“This is accomplished by all volunteers and donations from a loving and generous community — especially the Helping Hands, nine local churches and local organizations who support our pantry,” Sister Joseph said.
For example, Sister Joseph said the Young’s Men’s Club of West Terre Haute has supported the pantry since its inception and offered $3,000 for the walk-in freezer and cooler used at the facility.
“It shows what can be done if we put our trust in the Providence of our providing God and minister together as a loving and caring community,” Sister Joseph added.
Providence Food Pantry is open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., every Thursday of each month.
For more information, call Sister Joseph at 812-535-2544 or email jfillenw@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.