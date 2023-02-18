The Providence Community of Providence Associates and Sisters of Providence are inviting all to join them for “Becoming friends of God and prophets: Providence Community Spring Retreat.”
The retreat will begin at 6 p.m. March 10, and end at 10:30 a.m. March 12. It will take place in the Community Room of Providence Hall at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Providence Associate Co-Director Sister Susan Paweski, SP, said the theme of this year’s retreat is “at the core of the Providence Associate relationship.”
“As our sisters and associates live the gifts of love, mercy and justice, we share the relationship with others,” Sister Susan said.
Scripture professor and Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa, Laurie Brink, O.P., will be the keynote speaker. During her presentations, she will take participants through a closer look at understanding God as a friend.
The retreat will include discussion on life’s ultimate goal is a friendship with God and that scripture provides the roadmap to this friendship.
There are two options to attend, including in-person or virtual. Cost to attend in person is $75, which includes three meals on March 11 and a continental breakfast on March 12. Cost to attend the retreat virtually is $25 and the registration deadline to attend in person is Feb. 23.
For more information, call 317-7250-3294 or email PAoffice@spsmw.org. To register, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org.
