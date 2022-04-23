Those interested in finding out more about their family history can attend a series of programs starting April 30 at the Vigo County History Museum.
“Family Stories: Writing a Family Narrative from Research and Personal Materials” will be presented at 10:30 a.m. April 30 in the museum auditorium on the third floor.
Presented by Dea Guerri, who has 37 years of family history research, will emphasize the tools that help create family history narratives that resonate for future generations.
The programs are part of the museum’s additional educational services offered to the community in addition to their regular historical programs.
Other programs about family history include:
• 10:30 a.m. May 14 — Cemetery Research: Finding Family History and Local History in the Boneyard
• 10:30 a.m. June 11 — Because Life is Complicated: Organization of Family Records
• 10:30 a.m. July 9 — Finding Your Female Ancestors
• 1:30 p.m. August 20 — Why History Matters
• 10:30 a.m. September 10 — Introduction to Family Search Website
• 10:30 a.m. October 8 — Immigration and Naturalization
Admission is free to members. Senior fee is $6 and adult fee is $7.
