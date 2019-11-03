Join us for a special program honoring veterans at the library on Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Dale McConchie meeting room with “WW II Fletcher Class Destroyers: At War & Peace” a presentation by a crew member from Vietnam Era, Bob Crocker. Registrations for this free program are recommended by calling the library at 217-826-2535.
The library is located at 612 Archer Avenue, in Marshall, Illinois, and is handicap accessible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.