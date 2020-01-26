DivorceCare, a special help seminar and support group for people experiencing divorce and separation, will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Maryland Community Church at 4700 S. Indiana 46.
Child care is available. The seminar lasts for 13 weeks, with the last meeting on April 30. The class will not meet on April 2 during spring break for Vigo County schools.
DivorceCare features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “New Relationships,” “KidCare” and “Forgiveness.”
For more information, call Bob English at 812-251-7746.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.