Members of Prince Hall Free and Accepted Masons Lodge 4 in Terre Haute elected new officers Dec. 5 during a Zoom meeting under the direction of most worshipful grand master Eugene Anderson Jr.
The 2021 officers elected to serve for one year include worshipful master Kenneth Allen, chairman Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males; senior warden Dr. Adeyemi Doss, an instructor at Indiana State University; and junior warden Bryan Chatfield, associate director with Catholic Charities.
Allen said he “is excited and nervous about leading such a prominent organization during these very difficult times in our world.” He plans to incorporate more community service initiatives and fundraisers, and increase membership during his tenure. He also has plans to beautify the outside of the lodge hall at 800 S. 14th St.
The purpose of Prince Hall Freemasonry-Jurisdiction of Indiana is to be a relevant, pre-eminent fraternity, committed to attracting, developing and retaining men of high quality who strive for self improvement and the opportunity to serve others. Members will demonstrate the highest moral behavior built on time-honored principles, rules and guides thereby setting the standard of conduct for future generations and providing the vehicle to make good men better.
Visit www.mwphglin.org for more information on Prince Hall Lodge 4 or Prince Hall Masons.
