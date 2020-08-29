Presidential campaign history all buttoned up

John Mutchner wandered into an antiques shop in a small town in Illinois back in the mid-1960s.

A college basketball coach with a lifelong interest in politics, Mutchner spotted a batch of relic presidential campaign buttons as he strolled through the shop, “killing a little time” before a game.

“I’ve always been interested in politics, and then I ran into these buttons,” Mutchner recalled this month. “I’d never paid attention before.”

Intrigued, he bought a few of the buttons before leaving to coach his Rose-Hulman Fighting Engineers.

Today, the businessman and now-retired coach has hundreds of political campaign buttons and pins, assembled neatly on display boards in his Vigo County home. He’s also a longtime member of the American Political Items Collectors, known as APIC.

“There’s all kinds of people collecting the darnedest things,” Mutchner said, “and I just kind of stumbled into it.”

He’s one of more than 1,500 members of APIC nationwide. The nonprofit group intended to celebrate its 75th anniversary this year at its biennial convention in Nashville, Tenn. Its plans included a dual theme, marking the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which finally acknowledged in 1920 the right to vote for American women. The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic forced APIC to postpone the convention until next year.

“We’ll still be celebrating those things,” said Ron Puechner, a campaign button collector from Arizona and APIC’s president. The observances just won’t happen at a convention, until next year.

Campaign buttons were particularly popular in the 1920 presidential election, and still have a role in the 2020 political season.

The 1920 election not only featured women voting for the first time, but also one of the most unique presidential campaigns in American history. Terre Haute native Eugene V. Debs ran for president atop the Socialist Party ticket. Debs’ candidacy wasn’t unusual. It marked his fifth appearance on a presidential ballot since 1900. The style of his campaign was unusual.

Debs ran for president while in the federal prison in Atlanta. He’d been convicted of sedition for speaking out against World War I.

Despite that seeming electoral liability, Debs received 913,664 votes in 1920, finishing third behind Republican winner Warren G. Harding and Democrat runner-up James M. Cox.

Debs didn’t hide his incarceration. His own campaign distributed buttons referring to him only as “Convict No. 9653” — Debs’ inmate number at Atlanta. Debs initially was sent to a West Virginia prison, before being transferred to Atlanta, and early 1920 campaign buttons include his West Virginia prison number, 2253. Debs campaign buttons are highly sought-after, especially by collectors interested in third-party candidates. They range in value from $100 to thousands, Puechner said.

Debs pins and buttons from his prison campaign turn heads at conventions and shows. The pin bearing Debs’ West Virginia convict number is particularly rare.

“Seeing a Debs convict pin always draws interest,” Puechner said.

A couple dozen such political keepsakes are among the memorabilia at the Debs Museum on North Eighth Street in Terre Haute. “We don’t have every single one, as far as I can tell,” said Allison Duerk, the museum’s director.

The museum occasionally gets inquiries from people wanting the staff to assess the date and value of a Debs campaign button. “We don’t have the resources to do that,” Duerk said.

Among the Debs buttons the museum does maintain are a couple rarities. One is a 1916 button touting Debs’ run for Congress, the only election between 1900 and 1920 that the international labor and social justice leader didn’t seek the presidency. Another is a red flag pin that was removed from Debs’ overcoat, just before his body was cremated in 1926.

A century later, Debs’ 1920 presidential pin seems quite distinct given the current political styles. Debs’ name is nowhere on those buttons, a sign of his humility, Duerk believes. Americans who wore any of his pins were sending a message.

“You wore them kind of as a symbol,” she said.

‘Golden era’ of a century ago

Debs pins were produced during the “golden era” of campaign buttons — the late 1900s and early 20th century, Puechner said. Their colors and designs stand out, along with the rich sepia tones of the candidates’ pictures.

“Some of the buttons are pretty plain, but some have amazing designs,” Puechner said.

The 1896 and 1900 campaigns — pitting winning Republican William McKinley against Democrat William Jennings Bryan — launched the political button’s heyday. Bryan’s 1896 button features his image cloaked in a county fair-style ribbon, with a bar pin declaring, “Our Next President.” McKinley’s 1896 buttons shows the faces of the actual president-to-be and his running mate, Garrett Hobart, surrounded by red, white and blue, and the slogans, “Protection” and “Sound Money.”

Twenty-first-century buttons remain visually good, Puechner said, and technology eases mass production. The pins’ quality may suffer, as a result. The impact of wearing one hasn’t changed.

“Back [at the turn of the 20th century], buttons played a more important role,” Puechner said. “But they still play an important role, because that’s what generates interest and questions.”

Demand, condition matter

A new Donald Trump-Mike Pence button, or a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris pin may be worth more than $100 in the heart of the 2020 campaign, Puechner explained, simply because a buyer really wants to have one. Later, it may be worth only a few dollars. Or, if an avid supporter sees a candidate wearing a certain button, its value — in their eyes, at least — may temporarily shoot up.

Mutchner is amazed at the prices some buttons fetch. His collection doesn’t include the expensive types, he said. Still, a pin similar to one in the batch Mutchner bought in that Illinois antiques shop a half-century ago — one featuring President Theodore Roosevelt — sold elsewhere for much more than the $2 or $3 that he paid in the 1960s.

Just as “location, location, location” determines real estate values, with campaign pins it’s “condition, condition, condition,” Puechner said.

Pins and buttons generated by the official campaigns may look sleeker. Yet, those independently produced often carry the most memorable slogans or jabs.

Mutchner’s assortment includes a variety of both official and humorous buttons. The latter often poke fun at candidates’ missteps, reputations and past foibles.

“A Ford Is No Lincoln” reads a pin lampooning former President Gerald Ford in his unsuccessful 1976 campaign against Jimmy Carter. Another shows 2016 Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton dressed as a witch next to the words “On the Yellow Brick Road to the White House.” President George W. Bush’s face is positioned inside a light bulb on another, circled by two phrases — “1,000 Points of Light” (uttered by his father, President George H.W. Bush) and “1 Dim Bulb.” Yet another button is a rebuff to President Franklin Roosevelt, saying, “We Don’t Want Eleanor Either.”

Ironically, political differences of individual collectors tends to evaporate when they gather for conventions and shows. APIC leaders emphasize a nonpartisan atmosphere.

“We kind of tell everybody, ‘Check your politics at the door,’” Puechner said. “It’s kind of nice to see people having fun together that wouldn’t otherwise get together. You can have rabid Republicans and rabid Democrats in the same room having a good time together.”

That camaraderie may sound more rare than the buttons themselves.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.