Preserving a rolling piece of American history

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.