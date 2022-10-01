The Sisters of Providence are hosting a “Praying with Nature” workshop in October.
The event will take place from 9:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 8 at the Havlik Center, located in Providence Hall.
Facilitator Sister Marty Dermody, will lead participants to many areas on campus where attendees can discover the beauty of nature and prayer as they get in touch with God and observe the seasonal transformation up close.
Sister Jan Craven, SP, co-director of Providence Spirituality & Conference Center, said the workshop will help all attending grow closer to God and nature.
“Praying with the help of nature, especially here in these exquisite Woods, allows the participants to experience prayer through the senses,” Sister Jan said. “Such prayer frees us to know ourselves and the Holy One and nature more deeply.
“It will be a sensory reflective exercise to retrain our minds to take in all the beauty that surrounds us.”
It is recommended that those attending wear comfortable shoes and possibly bring a camera and/or binoculars.
Cost to attend is $30 per person, which includes refreshments. The registration deadline is Oct. 6.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.