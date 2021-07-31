The West Union District Library will have its annual Ice Cream Social with Pork Burger Drive-Thru from 5 to 7 p.m. CDT today, July 31, in the York Lodge at Union and Walnut streets in West Union, Illinois. There also will be cookie, chips and water provided with the meal.
Pork burgers will be cooked and provided by the Clark County Pork Producers. Ice cream will be provided by Clark County Farm Bureau. Other meal donations will be provided by Earl’s Supper Club, Kraemart and West Union Café.
Guests are asked to enter the lodge off West Union Street.
Free will donations for the meal will benefit the library.
