The 13 songs on the new album “Pocket Full of Dreams” began in Robert Hill’s living room.
“It’s basically stuff I made up sitting on the couch over the years,” Hill explained. His audience usually included his wife, Shelly, and their cat.
Hill’s musical path to the album, crafted as the duo Wire and Wood with guitarist John Mahalek, is a bit more extensive than that description, though. The 65-year-old Hill played in Terre Haute area bands such as the country-rock Spring Creek, rock-and-rollers Axis and the bluesy Teaser before taking a decade off, and then resuming music in an acoustic, two-man, folk-rock group with Mahalek.
Hill retired in January after working 33 years at Columbia House and the past 13 at First Financial Bank.
Friend and harmonica virtuoso Steve “Cosmo” Rusin convinced Hill to do an album of all those original songs composed on that living room couch. “And since it was Cosmo’s idea, I said, ‘You’re going to have to play on a few tracks.’”
Rusin did just that. The baker’s dozen of songs range from the blues (including “Before the Blues,” “Slow Down” and “New Morning Blues”) to gentle melodies (“Easy to Say” and the title track) and wistful folk rockers (“Ain’t That Way” and “Country Suite”). The album is the first for both Hill and Mahalek.
The music centers on Hill’s flexible voice and rhythm guitar, spiced with Mahalek’s deft lead guitar work. Hill “has a true voice, a pure voice,” said producer Dave Peterson, who also contributed the bass guitar parts and engineered the album in his Tekmone Studio in Terre Haute.
Hill uses past experiences and reflections on the world around him in his songwriting. “The lyrics kind of come to me from things that are happening in life,” he said. They range from love songs to a lament about being left with a messy situation.
“He likes to emotionally affect people with his songs,” Peterson said.
Hill’s influences include America, Crosby Stills and Nash, Dan Fogelberg, Led Zeppelin and The Beatles. On their album, Hill and Mahalek are backed by instrumentalists Peterson and Rusin; slide guitarist Brent Orndorff; drummers Christian Hawkins, Bob McLeaish and Allan Banfield.
“I like to say we have country, rock, blues and folk. It’s a mixture,” said Mahalek, a veteran Wabash Valley musician who made his studio recording debut on the album at age 62. “I think it’s good, and even better through the headphones.”
