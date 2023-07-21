The Brazil Concert Band, directed by Matthew S. Huber, will present Play Ball! at 8 p.m. Sunday July 23 in Forest Park, rain or shine.
This week’s theme will be a fast paced event with a bench full of marches related to sports from colleges and universities across the United States.
Starting the evening is “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” by Albert Von Tilzer and Jack Norworth and “The National Game” by John Philip Sousa.
The Broadway musical “Damn Yankees” by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, arranged for band by Paul Yoder hits a homerun with “Near to You,” “Heart,” “Whatever Lola Wants” and “Shoeless Joe.”
Also at bat are “The Viking March” by Karl L. King, “The Orange Bowl” and “Miami” both by Henry Fillmore and “Greater Indiana” by Brazil’s own J. Gus Davis.
A team of Sousa’s marches cover the bases with “University of Illinois,” “The Kansas Wildcats” and “The Daughters of Texas.”
The concession stand is sponsored by Launch Academy serving pork barbecue.
For more information, visit brazilconcertband.org.
