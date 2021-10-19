Pink Martini with China Forbes in concert Oct. 24 at Hatfield Hall

Audiences can look forward to hearing a worldly musical adventure Sunday, when Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Hatfield Hall Theater hosts Pink Martini featuring vocalist China Forbes. The 12-member “little orchestra” takes the stage for a Performing Arts Series concert at 7:30 p.m.
Founded in 1994 by pianist Thomas Lauderdale and later joined by Forbes, the orchestra has released 11 studio albums, selling over three million albums worldwide, states a Rose-Hulman news release. With a passion for producing beautiful, inclusive musical soundtracks, the songs (mostly written by Lauderdale and Forbes) are composed of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop music. Every song is different, providing a boisterous, around-the-world experience for audiences.
The orchestra’s popularity and global success led to an induction into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame. Many of the orchestra’s songs, including “Sympathique (Je ne veux pas travailler),” also became overnight sensations in France.
While considered an American band, Pink Martini with Forbes features diverse musicians who can perform songs in 25 different languages. The orchestra has graced concert stages with more than 50 other larger orchestras to perform at venues across the globe, including the Cannes Film Festival, the Oregon Symphony, the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, the Boston Pops, the National Symphony at the Kennedy Center, the San Francisco Symphony, the Cleveland Orchestra, and London’s BBC Concert Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall.
Most recently, Pink Martini released two extended play records in 2019 that featured the group’s newest vocalists, Jimmie Herrod and Edna Vazquez. The vocalists are part of the orchestra’s current tour across America, including the upcoming Hatfield Hall concert. Audiences can expect to hear a variety of cross-genre music in Pink Martini’s lively repertoire.
Tickets for the show are $42 for adults and $37 for those under age 18. Tickets can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544, or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. If still available, tickets also could be purchased at the ticket desk beginning one hour before the show. Hatfield Hall health and safety policies currently require people to wear masks while inside the venue.
