The Pimento School Reunion dinner will be held May 13.
Friendship hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 at Oregon Baptist Church fellowship building, 11200 South. Carlisle St., Terre Haute. A meeting and program will conclude the evening.
Memorabilia of the past will be displayed. The reunion committee would appreciate hearing from any former classmate or teacher who has any items that they would like to put on display.
Reservations can be made by calling Marcella Owen Richmond, 812-234-4559 or Norma Whitlock-Apple at 812-230-8923. Please state what class you are from when calling in your reservation. Please make reservations by May 8.
The price of the meal is $17. All former students or teachers who have taught or attended Pimento and their friends are invited to attend. For additional information, contact Marcella Owen Richmond at 812-234-4559.
Pimento School is now listed on the National Historical Register.
