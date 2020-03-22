Pi Day raises funds for Senior Education Ministries

Nine pies were tasted and displayed during the seventh annual Yippie Pi Day fundraiser for Senior Education Ministries in Terre Haute.
On March 14, a panel of celebrity judges gave the blue ribbon to the “Dora’s Chicken Pot Pie,” baked by perennial contender Bennie Prouse of Sycamore Manor. He received the trophy and $100 in meal cards from sponsor Outback Steakhouse.
An award for the best Outback-inspired pie went to Kim Tanner of Family Smiles Dentistry. Tanner received the Outback trophy and $50 in meal cards.
Celebrity judges included Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, his wife Pam, Sean Trevarthan of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, City Police Chief Shawn Keen, disc jockey “Party Marty” Combs, Dr. Marcia Favali, Verna Davis “The Joy Lady,” and David Siple of WTHI-TV.
Pi Day is celebrated on March 14, numerically 3/14, around the world. Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159.
