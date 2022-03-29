Terre Haute Parks and Recreation are hosting several Easter events at Deming Park in April.
Bring your camera, because the Easter Bunny will be in town from 1 to 5 p.m. on April 2 and 3 for photos at the Holiday House. Hop on the Bunny Express for a train ride from 1 to 5 p.m. April 2, 3 and 9. Train rides are $1 per person.
The annual Easter Egg Hunt at Deming Park will take place April 9. Ages 2-4 will start at 2 p.m., with ages 5-10 beginning at 2:30 p.m. The park will open at 1 p.m., with parking available throughout the park. Prize eggs will be hidden for every age group. The Children’s Bureau of Vigo County and other community organizations will be handing out information and goodie bags during the hunt.
The rain date will be April 16.
For more information, call 812-232-0147.
