Photography contest highlights Indiana agriculture

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture at Indianapolis is accepting submissions for the 13th annual Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest.
The contest is open to Indiana residents and was created to recognize the hard work and contributions of Hoosier farmers, as well as the beauty of the state’s agricultural landscape.
Photos can be entered in one or more of the following categories.
• Conservation: Highlighting Indiana’s natural beauty with photos of landscapes, water and wildlife.
• Agritourism: This category includes seasonal and agricultural destinations, orchards, wineries, farmers’ markets and produce.
• Faces of Agriculture: Featuring those who grow and produce food, fuel and fiber engaged in farming/agricultural activities.
• On the Farm: Every building, piece of equipment or activity that is a part of life on an Indiana farm can be included.
Contestants can submit up to five photos in digital format.
Photos will be evaluated based on creativity, composition and category representation. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. June 30.
Visit www.in.gov/isda/2468.htm for entry forms, guidelines and criteria.
