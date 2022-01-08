A mix of representational and abstract photographic art by Sheila K. Ter Meer will be featured throughout January in River City Art Association’s Artist of the Month gallery space in the Vigo County Public Library.
The Brazil native has been honored for her nature photography in TREES Inc. and Indiana Nature Conservancy competitions, but finds recognition of her abstract designs most rewarding.
Her photography-based abstract titled “Vegas Elvis 1977” was juried into Swope Art Museum’s 75th Annual Wabash Valley Exhibition. Other unique designs have been selected for shows in Arts Illiana Gallery, the Indiana University-East Whitewater Valley Art Competition, and a “SELF Portrait 2019” international juried exhibition at a contemporary fine art gallery in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
“To satisfy my enthusiasm for fantasy and whimsies — anything playful or fanciful, as an artistic creation — I take creative license with my photographic images to design one-of-a-kind abstractions,” Ter Meer said, explaining the method to her artistic madness.
“I combine digital processes with traditional photography techniques to intensify the colors and contort the form. Brilliant designs in black negative space liken some of my artistic expressions to black light and scratch board art.
“Once an abstract design is complete, the first image or emotion evoked by my mind’s eye often determines its title,” she added. “Although, much like the Rorschach test, the subjectivity of my ‘inkblots’ is open to interpretation by the viewer.”
To make many of her unique art pieces command even more attention, Ter Meer tries to “think outside the frame.” Stripping away conventional parameters and exposing the image on canvas, leather, hardboard, wood, acrylic or metal, she said “creates a unique presentation and dramatic viewing experience.” One abstract, “Rainbow Galaxy,” was inspiration for her “Somewhere” is out there ... fantasm on YouTube at https://youtu.be/tuijDXpF6Dk.
In addition to the ultimate Swope honor and a Best of Show at Covered Bridge Art Association Gallery in Rockville, Ter Meer has artwork in the Permanent Art Collection at Indiana State University and at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
For more information visit RiverCityArt.org and SheilaTphotography.wordpress.com.
