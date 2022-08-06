Photographer's work on display at THSB

River City Art Association is featuring photography Debra Butler in an exhibit at The Hometown Savings Bank now through mid-December.
Formerly the Terre Haute Savings Bank, the branch at Poplar and 25th streets are welcoming visitors to stop during normal banking hours to view Butler’s work.
Her photos are often of nature — she likes to capture the beauty she sees in a flower or scenic view. She said her hopes are to bring joy to someone during their day while stopping to see the photos.
Butler grew up in Terre Haute and recently returned after 45 years in California.
