Photographer to present lecture, exhibit on rainforest reduction Tuesday

The immense Amazon Rainforest in South America, the largest tropical rainforest in the world, has served as the lungs of the planet for countless millennia, according to Terre Haute lecturer/photographer Alexandra McNichols-Torroledo.
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has backed reduction of the rainforest and transformation of it into a savannah ecosystem usable as pastureland for cattle and cropland for soybean farms for worldwide export.
McNichols-Torroledo will give a lecture and photographic exhibition of her work at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 in Indiana State University’s Hulman Memorial Student Union, meeting room Dede III.
McNichols-Torroledo has made three photographic trips to the Amazon watershed’s rainforest to document the changing landscape. She has also investigated how indigenous communities are affected by the fires and how they confront illegal loggers, miners and land-grabbers.
McNichols-Torroledo, who has worked with megaprojects affecting indigenous people for 10 years, stayed with a community of Mura people, who live in the eastern and central parts of Brazil’s Amazonas State.
“The Mura are known historically for their valiant resistance against the Portuguese crown in the 1700s as the Portuguese colonized their lands,” said McNichols-Torroledo. “… Modern Mura women are fighting the Bolsonaro government by marching to the national capital of Brasília fighting for their right to the land. Last September, 5,000 indigenous women from Brazil won a big legal fight in the Brazilian court system over a Bolsonaro-sponsored law that would have allowed cattle ranchers and farmers to take much of the indigenous communities’ land.
In 2020, McNichols-Torroledo used a drone equipped with cameras to take wide-angle aerial shots of the burning of the rainforest for her article published in EL Espectador, the main newspaper in her native country of Colombia. This year she left the Mura with a drone and instructed them on its use to continue the documentation.
McNichols-Torroledo hopes her lectures enlighten the public: “The consequences of what is happening to the Amazon Rainforest are not confined to South America. Because of its vastness, the ecological impact of the rainforest’s removal from our planet will be worldwide, including farm country in our American Midwest. It is already a factor in the American West’s immense wildfires and increasingly powerful hurricanes smashing the southeastern part of the United States."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.