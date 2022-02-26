The Wabash Valley Art Guild named Jean Kristeller the February Artist of the Month. Her photographic works are on display at the Vigo Country Public Library. Kristeller said she loves the arts, and has greatly appreciated the local arts community since moving to the Wabash Valley in 1991. She has been an active photographer, art collector and in flower and garden design.
Coming from a family of art lovers — particularly Japanese art — she moved to Japan at the age of twenty for two years. This was when she first began experimenting with photography. Her subjects ranged from nature to people to architecture. Her love of nature has been a primary focus for her photography, along with capturing how sense of space can engage our spiritual and contemplative selves, a focus of her work within psychology.
Another primary subject for her has become images of light on landscape, particularly from planes as she travels.
Kristeller prefers to leave her photographs pure and unedited as they are. To her, “the editing comes in framing the shot to capture the ever moving and changing light.” Although her photography is a product of self-study and practice, she has always been active in other projects infusing shapes and colors.
Several years ago she directed the installation of the Contemplative Garden at Indiana State University — where she is faculty in psychology — a visual and experiential space in the courtyard of Root Hall. This space is intended to “evoke the spiritual and psychological healing principles that are universally engaged through nature and meditative practices across a wide range of world religious and spiritual traditions.”
Kristeller’s work displayed at the Vigo library illustrates the capacity of small cameras today, including her smartphone. One photograph captures the light play both on the land below and in the sky taken while flying across country. Another is a sunset rising through the trees in a wintry Deming Park. Also are three pictures from a 2019 trip to Japan, taken while hosting a student trip to Kyoto.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.