Maggie & Moe’s Poplar Flowers in Terre Haute will hand out over 500 carnations on Saturday as part of the ‘Petal it Forward’ program, in partnership with the Society of American Florists.
This random-act-of-kindness effort by florists locally and across the nation is in response to the release of data by the florists society showing the positive emotional benefits of flowers.
This year’s event will be even a little different than last. Instead of hitting the streets, the Petal It Forward teams will have buckets of carnations at three locations in Terre Haute: Maggie & Moe’s at 361 S. 18th St., Maggie & Moe’s Regional Hospital and Federal Coffee + Fine Foods, 683 Wabash Ave.
Stems will be available to the first 200 people to stop by. Each person will receive one flower for themselves and one to petal forward. After receiving their stem, recipients are asked to spread the happiness by gifting their extra stem, and sharing their happiness on social media using #petalitforward.
For more information, visit aboutflowers.com/research or aboutflowers.com and www.aboutflowersblog.com.
