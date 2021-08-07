Pet of the Week

Solstice is a 1 1/2-year-old mixed breed at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. In the play yard, she is calm and quiet. A good walker with an easy gait, she’s a pleasure to take for walks. When meeting new people, she is coy, but warms up quickly and is playful. She also appears to be house broken. Her adoption fee is $150. Call 812-446-5126.
Harold Eugene "Gene" Ray, Paris, Illinois, passed away December 2, 2020. The family will host a celebration of Gene's life at 2:00 p.m. on August 14, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Paris.
PRINCETON - John Edward Barbour, of Princeton, IN and formerly of West Terre Haute, passed away on July 7, 2021 while on vacation in a bowling tournament in Las Vegas. He was born on October 19, 1956 to Daniel C. Barbour and Margaret Rhyan Barbour. John was a 1974 graduate of West Vigo High …
