Pet of the Week

Solstice

Solstice is a 1 1/2-year-old mixed breed at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. In the play yard, she is calm and quiet. A good walker with an easy gait, she’s a pleasure to take for walks. When meeting new people, she is coy, but warms up quickly and is playful. She also appears to be house broken. Her adoption fee is $150. Call 812-446-5126.

