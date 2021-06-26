There could not be a more beautiful and appropriate name than Giselle for this jewel. Like the romantic ballet, the beauty of our Giselle is her spirit. Her personality is sweet, gentle and loving. And like the conclusion of the ballet, Giselle is an ethereal creature, one you can see, but can’t possess in the traditional manner. Our Giselle is what we call a spirit cat. For now, her skittish and sensitive demeanor requires a slow, calm approach. She loves being petted and given time, she’ll begin purring. Giselle is a 4-year-old domestic short hair taken in as an emaciated stray on May 4, 2021. She’ll fare best in a quiet, low key home. Her adoption fee is $70. She’s spayed, current on shots, wormed, treated with monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive and microchipped. Call at 812-446-5126 to meet Giselle.
Pet of the Week
