Pet of the Week: Shrek

Shrek is a 5-year-old Rottweiler taken in as a stray on Aug. 5. He’s athletic and has the playful Rottie spirit. He loves to play tug of war and chase tennis balls. He’s house broken and good with cats and other dogs, but would fare best in a home without kids. His adoption fee is $150. Visit Clay County Humane Shelter, 8280 N. County Road 125 West, in Brazil or call 812-446-5126.