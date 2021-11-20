Shrek is a 5-year-old Rottweiler taken in as a stray on Aug. 5. Naturally, he's athletic and has the playful Rottie spirit. He loves to play tug of war, chase tennis balls, and can keep himself entertained with the handled red ball. He literally wears himself out trying to pick up the big ball without using the handle. He is a good walker and would be fantastic with some training. He's house broken and good with cats and other dogs, but would fare best in a home without kids. Shrek's adoption fee is $150 and helps cover the cost of his neuter, vaccinations, worming, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter, 8280 N. County Road 125 West, in Brazil. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday; noon to 6 p.m. Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday; closed Wednesday and Sunday. Call 812-446-5126.
Pet of the Week: Shrek
