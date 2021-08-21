Pet of the Week: Radar

Radar, 6 months, is a hound mix at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. He's sensitive, attentive, intuitive and loving. He walks great, knows sit, takes treats gently. He is very receptive to verbal commands. His adoption fee is $250. Call 812-446-5126 for more details.

Radar, 6 months, is a hound mix at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. He’s sensitive, attentive, intuitive and loving. He walks great, knows sit, takes treats gently. He is very receptive to verbal commands. His adoption fee is $250. Call 812-446-5126 for more details.

Tags

Trending Video