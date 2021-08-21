Radar, 6 months, is a hound mix at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. He’s sensitive, attentive, intuitive and loving. He walks great, knows sit, takes treats gently. He is very receptive to verbal commands. His adoption fee is $250. Call 812-446-5126 for more details.
Pet of the Week: Radar
