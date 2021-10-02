Sassy Pants is a 7-year-old domestic long hair dilute Tabico taken in as an injured stray on June 26. This gentle lady loves being held, even cradled, and of course petted. Her adoption fee is $40. To meet her call the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil at 812-446-5126.
Pet of the Week: Oct. 2, 2021
Norma J. Sparks, 93, Terre Haute, passed away September 30, 2021 in her residence. She was born on September 2, 1928 in Terre Haute to Forrest Earl Motz and Edythe Archer Motz. She is survived by her husband, Gerald Sparks; four children; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. C…
Randolph "Randy" Garland Jr. died Sept. 27, 2021. He was born May 28, 1950. Services at Greiner Funeral Home, Tuesday, Oct. 5, with visitation at noon and services at 1 p.m. Burial at Grandview Cemetery. www.greinerfuneralhome.com
