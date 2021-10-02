Pet of the Week: Oct. 2, 2021

Sassy Pants

Sassy Pants is a 7-year-old domestic long hair dilute Tabico taken in as an injured stray on June 26. This gentle lady loves being held, even cradled, and of course petted. Her adoption fee is $40. To meet her call the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil at 812-446-5126.

Tags

Trending Video