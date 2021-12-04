Pet of the Week: Kaiser

Kaiser, a 4-year-old Shepherd, arrived at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil on Jan. 7. While in the shelter’s care, he began chewing on his left front leg, and had to wear a cone. He’s been treated with an antibiotic, anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety medications to heal the sore on his leg and to help determine if the wound is caused by habitual licking/chewing or actual pain from previous nerve damage. By June 16, we weren’t hopeful regarding the impact of the medications on modifying Kaiser’s behavior. But we took a chance and decided to see how he’d do not wearing a cone 24/7. So far, so good. Kaiser doesn’t seem to be as bothered by and focused on his leg. He’s still taking anti-anxiety medications. The next step will be determining if he can be weaned off those medications or if he will need to continue taking them.
The medications are helping. This means he won’t have to wear a cone all the time or have his leg amputated. When he first arrived, we learned very quickly that he couldn’t have a blanket in his kennel as he literally shredded it. About the time we decided to remove his cone and see how he did, we also decided to put a blanket in with him again. The blankets have survived and so has his leg!!! Woot, woot! All of this is great progress, but his adopter should still plan on possible additional medical costs: he may need to continue taking anti-anxiety meds. Additionally, given Kaiser’s history, he will benefit from an experienced owner and/or training. Anyone interested in adopting Kaiser and pursuing his treatment, can submit an adoption application at claycohumanein.org then private message CCHS that you’ve submitted an adoption app.
Aside from his injury, Kaiser’s a goofy sweetheart who loves having his hips rubbed and is eager to be out and about sniffing and running around. He’s strong, athletic and very energetic. Kaiser could do with a bit of training as well as an active and engaged owner or family. He knows sit, but complies better when he has a reward, such as a toy or treat. A lover of people, he barks for a little while when left in the play yard alone and will often dig so he can get to you. Kaiser longs for true companionship, even if it means just being your shadow. He really wants a companion who’s engaged with him. He loves to fetch and isn’t picky about what you toss to him as long as you’re going to pitch to him and be the one he returns to. Very smart, once he figured out the sticks I tossed him were a ruse to get his picture, he quit retrieving them. We didn’t have the same goal! There’s a lot of potential in this boy that deserves to be reciprocated. Kaiser’s adoption fee helps cover the cost of his neuter, vaccinations, worming, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive, microchip, medications and care while at CCHS. Call 812-446-5126.
