Pet of the Week: Harvest, a long hair Tabby

Pet of the Week: Harvest

Harvest, a 1-year-old domestic long hair Tabby, loves to put his paws around your neck to kiss and nuzzle. He is also a lap cat who’s content to lie on his back while you rub his neck and ears. He loves to play with string. He gets along with other cats, but he is a dominant cat and will hiss at them. His adoption fee is $70. Call the Clay County Humane Shelter at 812-446-5126.

