Griffin, born July 28, is an English Coonhound mix at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil since Oct. 11. He is cuddly, has big paws, and is a bit of a goofball. He's super sweet, independent yet cooperative, and literally and figuratively a handful. He would make a great family pet. His adoption fee is $250. Call 812-446-5126.
Pet of the Week: Griffin
WEST TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Josephine E. Harden, 83 of West Terre Haute, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 in Meadows Manor North. She was born in Terre Haute on May 2, 1938 to Andrew Sellers and Josephine Smith Sellers. Josephine is survived by four children: Wesley Harden (Paula), LeAn…
BRAZIL - Brenda Sue Evans, 71, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Exceptional Living in Brazil, Indiana. Brenda was born to the late Martin C. Crosley and Betty A. (Ream) Crosley on August 19, 1950 in Terre Haute, Indiana. Brenda graduated from Garfield High School in 1968. Brenda serv…
