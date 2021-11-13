Pet of the Week: Griffin

Griffin, born July 28, is an English Coonhound mix at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil since Oct. 11. He is cuddly, has big paws, and is a bit of a goofball. He's super sweet, independent yet cooperative, and literally and figuratively a handful. He would make a great family pet. His adoption fee is $250. Call 812-446-5126.

