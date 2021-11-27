Donta, a 7-month-old German Shepherd, is outgoing, friendly and lively, and would make the perfect playmate. He's equal parts smart and silly and can sometimes be sassy, like when he's not the center of attention among a group of other dogs. Donta is eager to please and has good focus: He knows sit, walks well on a lead and quickly picked up lay down. His adoption fee is $250 and helps cover the cost of his neuter, vaccinations, worming, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. Call 812-446-5126 to meet Donta.
Pet of the Week: Donta
