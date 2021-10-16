Pet of the Week: Colossus

Colossus, a 5-year-old domestic long hair, had a severe trauma in his left eye, which was removed. He is a hefty guy with huge, feathery paws. He enjoys interactive play, and likes being held. He speaks in a soft, raspy meow. His motor, however, is deeper and louder. Colossus is FIV positive, an immunodeficiency virus, infectious disease of cats. Though there is no cure, he can live a long, fulfilling life. Call the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil at 812-446-5126.