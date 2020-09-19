Cheza, 2, is an Alaskan Husky. She has been at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil since July 2020. As is the case with many breeds, it's important to understand their traits. With any breed of Husky, one needs to be prepared for howling, all kinds of goofy, happy faces, antics, a high level of activity as well as the ability to escape from fenced yards. The latter two are especially critical to maintaining a Husky's physical and mental health. So make sure you're ready to make a commitment to keep her safely in her yard and provide a high level of mental and physical activity. Cheza is a high energy dog. She loves to run and would make a good running companion. She's smart and knew a few commands, like sit, but could use a brush-up on her manners, like not jumping on people. Her adoption fee is $125 and helps cover the cost of her spay, vaccinations, worming, microchip, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive. Call 812-446-5126 to meet Cheza.
Pet of the Week: Cheza, an Alaskan Husky at Clay County shelter
This Week's Circulars
Lester Dale Vandevender, 72, of Rockville, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 12:05 pm at his residence. He was born October 8, 1947, in Mecca, Indiana, to Edward and Mavis Bennett Vandevender. He married Holly Rae Campbell on January 27, 1967, and she preceded him in death on May …
Most Popular
Articles
- VIDEO UPDATE: Indiana State student killed in college party shooting
- Mike Lunsford: Rockville doctors pushed each other 'like Mantle and Maris'
- Three Sisters invest in 12 Points
- Vigo deputy will be reinstated, but with demotion
- Rockville man faces rape, sexual battery charges
- ISU gets $250,000 to create cancer research center
- 2 dead of virus at T.H. federal prison in two days
- Vigo County COVID-19 cases continue to climb
- Eight Vigo County elementary schools to return 5 days a week starting Sept. 28
- THFD selects first female assistant chief
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.