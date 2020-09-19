Pet of the Week: Cheza, an Alaskan Husky at Clay County shelter

Cheza, an Alaskan Husky, has been at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil since July 2020. Cheza is a high energy dog. She loves to run and would make a good running companion. She's smart but could use a brush-up on her manners, like not jumping on people. Her adoption fee is $125 and helps cover the cost of her spay, vaccinations, worming, microchip, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive. Call 812-446-5126 to meet Cheza.

Cheza, 2, is an Alaskan Husky. She has been at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil since July 2020. As is the case with many breeds, it's important to understand their traits. With any breed of Husky, one needs to be prepared for howling, all kinds of goofy, happy faces, antics, a high level of activity as well as the ability to escape from fenced yards. The latter two are especially critical to maintaining a Husky's physical and mental health. So make sure you're ready to make a commitment to keep her safely in her yard and provide a high level of mental and physical activity. Cheza is a high energy dog. She loves to run and would make a good running companion. She's smart and knew a few commands, like sit, but could use a brush-up on her manners, like not jumping on people. Her adoption fee is $125 and helps cover the cost of her spay, vaccinations, worming, microchip, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive. Call 812-446-5126 to meet Cheza.

Tags

Recommended for you