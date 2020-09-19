Pet of the Week: Cheza, an Alaskan Husky at Clay County shelter

Cheza, an Alaskan Husky, has been at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil since July 2020. Cheza is a high energy dog. She loves to run and would make a good running companion. She's smart but could use a brush-up on her manners, like not jumping on people. Her adoption fee is $125 and helps cover the cost of her spay, vaccinations, worming, microchip, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive. Call 812-446-5126 to meet Cheza.