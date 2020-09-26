Amidala, 2, is one of three cats abandoned at the Clay County Humane Shelter on Sept. 18. She’s a dilute Calico.
Amidala is a gorgeous girl who loves attention — both giving and receiving. She rubs on your legs, likes being held and petted, and will follow you around. When Amidala’s in the mood, one can even cradle her on her back. She has a strong presence that she uses to dominate the free roaming cat room. While she lived with two other cats, Amidala became possessive of her people, food and the space they all live in. She doesn’t like sharing, preferring instead to claim all as her own. In essence, this love bug may fare best as the only cat in a household. While she generally tolerates other cats, Amidala will pick on the others in the free roam cat room. She clearly prefers a universe where she is queen. Amidala’s adoption fee is $60. She’s spayed, current on shots, has been wormed and microchipped, and is FIV/FeLV negative.
If you’d like to adopt Amidala, fill out an online application at claycohumanein.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.