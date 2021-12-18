Paris Community Hospital Volunteers will host their annual Christmas chocolate sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois.
The sale offers nearly 65 varieties of gourmet chocolates and snacks, including sugar-free options. Items will include award-winning salsas, hot sauces, jams, jellies, relishes and preserves by Kathy’s Kitchen.
Cash, checks and credit cards accepted. Sales help provide scholarships to area students pursuing healthcare careers.
