Paw Prints

Sophie, 8 weeks old when she arrived on June 10, is a terrific Tabby, found as a stray with her momma and brother. Cool, calm and collected, this coy young lady is a genuine sweetheart who wasn’t very enthusiastic about having her pictures taken or playing. Couldn’t even get this serious girl to stand, but her sitting poses are adorable, especially the one where her back is to the camera. That’s a pose all cat lovers recognize! For the time being, Sophie’s more content to be held, loved, eating and napping. She’s very quiet and mellow. Sophie’s adoption fee is $75 and covers her spay, worming, vaccinations and care while at Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. Can you really resist her adorable face? Call 812-446-5126 to ask how you can adopt Sophie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.