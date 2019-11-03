Paw Prints

Chubbs is about 7 to 8 years old. He was pulled from a shelter. Chubbs does get along with other dogs, but would be best as the only dog. He doesn’t like to share his human’s attention. He loves to sit on his human’s lap and watch TV, but is also always ready to go for a walk or a jog. He is an active guy, but will settle right down to just hang out with you. Chubbs is a wonderful dog of about 20 pounds that wants more than anything to have a human best friend that he can please. He appears to be housebroken. Chubbs is up-to-date on shots, heartworm negative, wormed, has a microchip and is neutered. His adoption fee is $125 with approved application. Call or text Dog It Dig It Rescue at 812-264-7239 or visit www.dogitdigitrescue.com. All of the dogs are fostered and they do not have a shelter, so an appointment must be made to meet Chubbs. Petsmart Nationals is Nov. 8 through 10. There will be three shelters and Dog It Dig It Rescue at the event with a lot of dogs and cats for adoption.
