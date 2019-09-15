Paw Prints

Harly is a 7-year-old Lab Shepherd mix surrendered to Clay County Humane Shelter on March 29 with Lizzie. A genuine farm girl, Harly’s congenial spirit frequently led her off the property. An extrovert at heart, seems she enjoys exploring and meeting people. Harly’s an excellent walker, knows sit and is very loving and friendly. We didn’t hear a peep from her, even in her kennel, until while photographing her, she barked at a passing car. Harly’s adoption fee is $125. She’s spayed, current on shots, has a microchip and has been treated with monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive. Harly would be an awesome addition to any family. Visit 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil or call 812-446-5126.