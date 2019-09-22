Paw Prints

Jayden is a year-old Hound mix removed with Ella on May 14 for neglect. Exuberant, strong and lively, this handsome, young man is eager to learn and has a bit of catching up to do. In the heart department, Jayden’s full of love and jolliness. In the smart department, he’s very sharp, just needs a solid leader who’ll give clear, consistent instruction on good manners. Jayden’s simply a newbie who’ll benefit from companionship, love, clear expectations and guidance. Jayden’s adoption fee is $125 and covers his neuter, deworming, vaccinations, microchip, heart worm, flea and tick preventive, and care while at Clay County Humane Shelter. Take the first step and visit this hunk of burning love. Jayden was adopted Aug. 13, but was returned Aug. 27 for treeing their cats. Visit Jayden at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil. To arrange a visit, call 812-446-5126.