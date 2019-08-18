Paw Prints

Bo, 6 years old, is a Blue Tick Coonhound taken in as a stray on July 19. Super smart and very sweet, this handsome guy is well mannered, walks great on a lead when not on a scent, and knows sit and stay. Bo didn’t sing for us the morning of his photo, until asked to sit, then it was as if he’d sat down in choir, bursting into song. Oh my gosh, he was hilarious. With each croon, his chin would tilt all the way back and sometimes he would gargle while serenading us. He is a real hoot. If you’ve never had a coonhound, be prepared for lots of crooning. Bo will fare best with an active lifestyle, either tracking, hunting or as a running buddy, but before he’ll be able to go full throttle, Bo will need to be treated for heart worm. His adoption fee is $125 and covers his neuter, worming, vaccinations, microchip and care while at Clay County Humane Shelter. Bo will make a fabulous companion. Stop in and meet him at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil or call 812-446-5126.