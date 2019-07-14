Paw Prints

Kandy is a wonderful young kid. She is about 13 months old and a wonderful dog! Kandy isn’t very vocal about things, but will bark once in a while. She gets along wonderfully with other dogs in her foster home, where she currently sleeps in a crate at night. Kandy’s adoption donation is $125. All dogs are spayed/neutered, up to date on age appropriate vaccinations, Bordatella, wormed within the last six months, and microchipped. Make first contact through email at dog_it_dig_it_rescue@yahoo.com or text to 812-264-7239. The next event at PetSmart will be from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.