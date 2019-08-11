Paw Prints

Sabbath, 5 years old, was taken in by Clay County Humane Shelter on April 18 after being abandoned by the owner. He came in with his apparent brother, Fluffy, and another kitty, Tippy. Seemingly identical, the easiest way to tell these two handsome, long hair guys apart is to pick them up. Fluffy, appropriately, is light as a feather, whereas Sabbath is a solid hunk of a cat. Both are cuddlers who love being held and giving kisses. Fluffy and Sabbath are altered, current on shots and on monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive. Sabbath’s adoption fee is $60. Soft, snuggly, playful and extremely lovable, how could you pass on Sabbath? Call 812-446-5126 or visit the shelter at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil.