Paw Prints

Admiral is a 2-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound found running down the middle of a road on July 15. Super friendly, he jumped right in the vehicle of the finder. Very sweet and naturally vocal, Admiral has good manners, but very little lead experience and is reluctant to sit when asked. What he lacks in training, he makes up for with his goofy, gawky and charming personality. Admiral will be a great addition to a family who’s physically active with their dogs. His adoption fee is $125 and covers his neuter, worming, vaccinations, microchip, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive, and care while at Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. If you’re seeking a zany, energetic, fetching galoot to spend time with, Admiral’s your fella. Call 812-446-5126 and ask how to meet him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.