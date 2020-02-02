Paw Prints

Millie is a 10-year-old Westie mix taken in as a stray on Dec. 22. Already microchipped, we were able to contact her owners. Unfortunately, Millie was surrendered to Clay County Humane Shelter because they’re unable to care for her. She’s currently being treated for a yeast infection that she had all over her body at intake. Millie is given a weekly medicated bath and is currently taking Apoquel. Her skin is less irritated and her coat is beginning to fill in.Millie loves walks and is an easy, little walker. It’s hard to get her to stand in one place for very long. Seemingly unfamiliar with the command for sit, Millie definitely knows what a lap is for ... her! She loves to sit in your lap or even wedge herself between your legs if you’re squatting. Millie adores affection, making little pips, squeaks and groans as you pet or hold her. Her adoption fee is $75. Millie is spayed, has been wormed, is current on shots, microchipped and treated with monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive. She seems to be house broken. A true darling, Millie’s a sweet, charming, dainty lady ready for full time care and love. Visit and meet Millie at 8280 N County Road 125 West in Brazil. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; noon to 6 p.m. Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Wednesday.