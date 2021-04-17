Paw Prints: Working Cats program puts ferals to work

Nanook is a 3- to 4-year-old Husky Malamute mix surrendered to the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil on March 13. An absolute delight, this dreamy fur ball will warm your heart and soul. Very affectionate, he loves to give kisses, lean on you, sit on your feet, run in the play yard, and has an affinity for toys. Nanook is an excellent walker and knows sit, stay and down. He has a great demeanor. Nanook's adoption fee is $200. He's altered, current on vaccinations, and has been wormed and microchipped. Nanook is heart worm positive and will need treatment. To adopt Nanook, complete an adoption application online or at the shelter. Call 812-446-5126 for more details.