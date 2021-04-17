Paw Prints: Working Cats program puts ferals to work

Feral cats are the result of irresponsible pet ownership. People have let their unaltered cats roam neighborhoods and reproduce, accepting no responsibility for the offspring. Feral cats are also the abandonment of companion pets. People simply move away and throw their cats outside to survive on their own. The stray cats congregate near food sources such as dumpsters where rodents assemble to feed. This is a “people problem,” as individuals lack respect for their neighbors and their pets. Feral cats are worldwide in virtually every city. They live in deserts as well as on islands near Antarctica where scientists have transported them in order to control the rodents.
Studies show that trying to eradicate feral colonies within neighborhoods simply does not work. Once cats are removed, the food source remains (rodents, dumpsters, etc.) and the remaining cats will breed several times a year quickly recolonizing. According to veterinarian Karl Zaunbrecher, published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, removing the cats creates a vacuum, which causes an influx of an equal number of new cats. With the new cats comes fighting and spraying as they compete for their place within that community. In only a short while, the cycle is repeated. The bottom line is that new cats will continue to arrive as long as a food source remains.
An established colony of feral cats will defend their territory in order to protect their food source. Leaving a colony of spayed and neutered cats in a community is the best deterrent to population growth. TNR (trap, neuter and return) stabilizes feral cat colonies and eliminates many of the problems associated with the cats (spraying, urine odors, fighting and yowling). Each cat is trapped, altered, vaccinated, and then returned to the colony. A caretaker agrees to make sure the cats have food, water and shelter, and monitors for health problems within the colony. If a new member joins the colony, the caretaker makes sure it gets spayed or neutered. A neighborhood with a feral cat colony has an effective non-toxic rodent control system in place. Feral cats can serve as a barrier to disease by killing the rodents. The dilemma is when the cats are removed, rodents thrive and it’s far more difficult to eliminate them.
In Los Angeles, an animal welfare group has put feral cats to work as ratters. The Working Cats program places feral cats in establishments with rodent problems. Cats were placed in a rat-plagued flower district and in various police stations. The Working Cats program puts cats in any safe area, businesses, factories, hospitals, restaurants, hotels, industrial parks, even residences, as long as a caretaker is designated. Cats are put in wire cages and housed for a month in order to re-colonize and make the cat feel comfortable enough to consider the new location home. And although feral cats will hunt, they must be fed to supplement their diet in order to help keep them healthy.
Pet of the Week
Nanook is a 3- to 4-year-old Husky Malamute mix surrendered to the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil on March 13. An absolute delight, this dreamy fur ball will warm your heart and soul. Very affectionate, he loves to give kisses, lean on you, sit on your feet, run in the play yard, and has an affinity for toys. Nanook is an excellent walker and knows sit, stay and down. He has a great demeanor. Nanook’s adoption fee is $200. He’s altered, current on vaccinations, and has been wormed and microchipped. Nanook is heart worm positive and will need treatment. To adopt Nanook, complete an adoption application online or at the shelter. Call 812-446-5126 for more details.
