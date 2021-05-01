Paw Prints: Win the battle against fleas and ticks

Pet of the Week: Diesel, soon to be 10 years old, is a mixed breed surrendered to Clay County Humane Society on Feb. 27. His elderly owner recently broke her back and is unable to continue to care for him. Full of energy and strong as an ox, Diesel is lively and vivacious. One of his favored greetings is a big pounce with his front paws landing on your hips. Diesel will get down when you tell him to, then proceed to wag his tail. He's a boisterous guy but the majority of the time, he is a friendly, playful, loving and affectionate fellow who loves to lean into you. He's a fair walker and knows sit, stay and shake. Diesel's adoption fee is $75 and helps cover the cost of his neuter, vaccinations, worming, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive, microchip and care while at the shelter in Brazil. Don't let Diesel's age give you pause. He's still running on a full tank. To meet him call 812-446-5126.